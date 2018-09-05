Edwin Clark's House Invasion :Police Parades Informant ,Release Names Of Policemen

Published:

Share This

The Nigeria police on Wednesday released the names of four of its officers who searched the Abuja residence of Edwin Clark, an Ijaw national leader.On Tuesday, security operatives invaded Clark’s house around 1:30 pm and presented a search warrant to the elder statesman.The officers were identified as David Dominic, an assistant superintendent of police, Godwin Musa, Sada Abubakar and Yabo Paul, all inspectors of police.Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said the officers were misled by one Ismail Yakubu, an informant, who alleged that there were incriminating items in Clark’s residence.The police said Yakubu, an indigene of Waru village in Apo district Abuja, would be arraigned in court for giving false information.Narrating how he got the information, Yakubu said he was in a taxi to meet somebody in Asokoro and a street leading to the Clark’s residence was shut down, obstructing vehicular movement.He explained that the driver of the cab pointed at the house, saying it belonged to the leader of Niger Delta, and that a white Hilux van in front of the house was carrying ammunition.Yakubu said: ” The whole street was blocked, no way in and no way out . So I begin to ask questions what is actually happening here, so it was taxi man man that told me that this is the area Niger Delta people are living . He now pointed to a truck that is entering the compound.“I checked the compound the house is house 43 , it was a white hilux sealed. It was at the process of entering the compound that was how the whole place was blocked to allow the the vehicle to enter.“He said that this hilux that is entering here is ammunition, I said what! As an indigene of FCT hearing this thing, we are peace loving people. I can’t take that and that is what I said. I asked him how are sure are you.”The police have apologised to Clark over the unauthorised raid.