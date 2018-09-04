DSS Boss Bows To Aso Rock's Pressure, Recalls Redeployed Officers

Published:

Mathew Seiyefa, the interim Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), has recalled the officers he transferred out of the agency’s headquarters when he resumed office on 1 August, 2018.





Seiyefa, who was appointed as acting head of the undercover security outfit after the sacking of Lawal Daura, recalled the DSS personnel following an open directive given him by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.





Daura was sacked because he deployed operatives in the National Assembly, an action the then acting president Yemi Osinbajo completely frowned at.





Reports had emerged at the time that Daura took the decision in partnership with some people in the Presidential Villa, without the knowledge of Osinbajo.





And when Seiyefa resumed office, he transferred the Director of Operations, Bassey Eteng, and Grace Kentebe, another Director.





“There is tension everywhere because the directive has been complied with by personnel, most especially by those who instigated it,” a source quoted as saying.





“Both Eteng and Kentebe have reported. Personnel morale is at its lowest ebb.





“Even quite a significant number of the personnel of northern extraction are not happy with the Chief of Staff because they said himself and the ousted DG had not been good to the service.





“Meanwhile, there is every possibility that the service may witness an unprecedented protest against the undue interference in the affairs of the service by the Chief of Staff to the President.”





Source: Punch

Share This