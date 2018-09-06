Don't Cry When You Hear News Of My Death - Harrysong Tells Fans

Published:





Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by Harrysong, has raised fears over his life with a disturbing message on his Instagram page.





The AlterPlate Records boss took to Instagram on Wednesday to talk about death, giving pointers on how he should be celebrated when he passes.





In the post, the “reggae blues” crooner urged his fans not to cry when he dies, saying his life should be celebrated with a concert as well as youths empowerment.





The Arabanko singer, who was formerly signed to Five Star Music owned by Kingsley (Kcee) and Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money), said he has lived and “done my bit”.





He wrote: “Don’t cry (when) I die, celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert, empower more youths,.. I have lived.. I have done my bit, carry on in grace… TEKERO I LOVE YOU ALL.#altersoldier.”





CKN News understands that Harrysong’s fans have been sending him positive messages and making efforts to cheer him up since he posted the message on Instagram.

