Don’t Be Deceived By Social Media Happenings – Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has adviced the new generation of entertainers not to solely depend on entertainment as a means of survival.





In her words, she made it known that life on the social media could be deceptive, adding that major A-list entertainers have other investment that sustains their finances.





In her words, she wrote; “don’t be deceived by what goes on on social media. Obviously, there is something else such actors are doing, perhaps other businesses to shore up their income”.





She added that, “the reality is that on the earning capacity of an actor in Nigeria, you cannot have that sort of lifestyle in this economy. Yes part of our industry is to have glamour but also the other part is to have reality”.

