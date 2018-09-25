Donald Duke Faults Zoning Of Public Offices In Nigeria

Published:

A presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, has condemned the zoning of public offices, stressing that it put mediocres in power.





The former governor of Cross River made this known while speaking to the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum on Monday.





Donald Duke said: “The economy is not growing because by virtue of our population growth, the economy should be growing at 4 per cent, we must exceed our population growth and Nigeria should by now have a trillion dollar economy.





“I am running for the President because Nigerian deserves as many options as possible. Things are too dire for zoning and zoning, I know, has only produced mediocres in our midst.





“The minorities should be canvassing for zoning of political offices, but I find it strange that it is the major ethnic groups that are demanding for zoning.”

Share This