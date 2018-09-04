Donald Duke Declares Presidential Ambition Under SDP

Published:

Donald Duke, former Governor of Cross Rivers State has on Tuesday declared his intention to run for the office of the president in 2019 under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).





The former Governor, an ex-member of the People’s Democratic Party, made his intention official at SDP’s national secretariat in Abuja.





He was hosted by the National Secretary Shehu Gabam and Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed.





Duke confirmed that he left the PDP which he has been a member of for almost two decades because it had derailed and lost its values and was not the same party he joined back then.





This brings to two the number of presidential aspirants that have left PDP to pursue their presidential ambitions on the platforms of other parties.





You will recall that former governor of Kano State Ibrahim Skekarau early today announced his defection from PDP, promising to announce his new party soon after stakeholder’s meeting.

Share This