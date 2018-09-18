Dismissed Former SGF Babachir Lawal Throws His Weight Behind Buhari's Reelection

Published:

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal has said President Muhammadu Buhari deserves re-election due to his infrastructure development drive.





Lawal also wondered why some persons believe the Buhari administration has not done well for the country.





According to him, Buhari has also improved security in the country unlike what he met on the ground in 2015.





“I know that President Buhari has done very well to be re-elected over and over again, I wonder whether those still in doubt have not seen infrastructure, construction and other things he has been doing,” he said in Abuja on Monday.





“I challenge those in doubt to come to Adamawa to see things for themselves.”





He noted that “Before his coming into office, I could not go to my village, I could not go to my farm or to my Local Government, but the situation has changed.





“Now, I can drive to my house even at 2 a.m, I can visit the remotest corners of the village with my family. I go to my farm in the forest and come back safely.





“If you have never faced an unsecured situation, you may not appreciate what I am saying.”

