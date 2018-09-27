Desmond Tutu Hospitalised

Published:

Anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu has been hospitalised in Cape Town for “a series of tests”, according to his office.





The retired South African archbishop was last admitted to hospital in September 2016 when he underwent minor surgery.





“The Archbishop was in good spirits after settling into his ward. He hopes to be back home in a few days,” the office said in a statement.





The 86-year-old Nobel Peace laureate had been hospitalised four times for a persistent infection.





He was also hospitalised in 2015 over an infection, which was also a result of the prostate cancer treatment.

