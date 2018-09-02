Delta Catholic Church Collapsed Building :Gov Okowa Mourns

Published:

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of a worshipper in the unfortunate collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church building, Ugolo, Adagbrasa in Okpe local government area of the state.Governor Okowa who expressed his sympathy in a statement issued on Sunday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, described the incident as a sad, unfortunate and regrettable experience.The Governor has also despatched the State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye to visit the site with a view to unravelling the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the building and how government can come to the aid of the injured worshippers and the church.Okowa prayed for the repose of the departed faithful and condoled with the family of the deceased, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Chairman of Okpe Local Government Council, Chief J.J. Scot, the Orodje of Okpe, HRM, Orhue 1, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd) and the entire Ugolo community in Okpe Kingdom over the unfortunate incidence.“This is indeed a very sad and unfortunate incident.“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State I commiserate with the family of the deceased and those injured, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chairman of Okpe Local Government Council, Chief Julius Scott, the Orodje of Okpe, HRM, Orhue 1, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd) and the entire Ugolo community in Okpe Kingdom over the unfortunate incidence."It is our prayer that the soul of the deceased will rest in peace, and that the injured will experience quick recovery. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the people of Ugolo in Okpe Kingdom over this tragedy," he said.