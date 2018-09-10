Dele Alli Ruled Out Of England Squad For Switzerland Friendly

Published:

Dele Alli has pulled out of England’s Three Lions to confront Switzerland in a friendly on Tuesday due to a minor muscle strain.





Alli was in action for 90 minutes as England lost their opening Uefa Nations League game to Spain at Wembley on Saturday.





It is understood that manager Gareth Southgate has already called up uncapped Leicester duo Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell for the clash.





The Tottenham midfielder has played in all four of his club’s games thus far this season, scoring in the opening day win over Newcastle United.

