Defection :Ibrahim Shekarau Meets Oshiomhole, Ganduje In Kano (Pictures)

Shekarau Meets Oshiomhole, Ganduje In Kano, Confirms Exit From PDPIbrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano state, has confirmed his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).On Tuesday, Sule Ya’u Sule, spokesman of the former governor, had said discussions were at a conclusive stage on the return of his principal to the All Progressives Congress (APC).He left the APC in 2014.Sule said the move was triggered by the dissolution of Kano state executives by the national headquarters of the party despite a court restraining the action.But there were reports quoting Shekarau as saying he had not left the opposition party.However, the former governor met with Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling party, and Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano on Friday.After the meeting, Shekarau announced that he had returned to the APC.