Davido Finally Proposes Marriage To Long Time Girlfriend Chioma

Singer Davido on Friday gushed over the beauty of his girlfriend, Chioma, and proposed marriage to her on Instagram after an image upload of her with the handle @thechefchi.





In her response, Chioma consented to the proposal, saying, she was ready for any intentions of taking the relationship to the next phase.





In his words, the DMW boss said, “Fuck it let’s get married !!! Ur too pure !! See babe !!” and in her immediate response, @thechefchi said “@davidoofficial I’m ready”





At the time of this report, the realism of the proposal had not been confirmed to be certain or not.

