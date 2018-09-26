Davido Exposes 812 False Votes By INEC In Osun

Published:

Following the inconclusive elections in Osun state, the leader of Davido Music Worldwide, Davido has continued to give an update on his social media handle.





The singer has just revealed that the INEC given figure of the total number of registered voters in 7 polling units including: Orolu Lg, Ife South Lg, Ife North Lg and Osogbo Lg where rerun will take place is wrong.





According to the total collated figure by INEC, the given was as 3498 instead of 2686 with 812 votes uncovered.





Read Davido’s post as the Osun election is becoming a really tough one, we await INEC stance on this latest update:









