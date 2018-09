Published:

Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has said that the alleged Nigerian Senator “Twerking” in a viral video is not his Uncle.





The singer made this known in a Tweet after the video of a man who looks like his Uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke popularly known as the ‘dancing senator’ surfaced online.





Davido retweeted the video which is no longer available on his Twitter page and wrote, “Lmao …. u must be blind .. clearly not him.”

Share This