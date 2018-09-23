Daddy Freeze Slams Wizkid’s Babymama, Shola Over Pregnancy

Published:

On Air Personalty, Daddy Freeze has joined the number of people to react to the Wizkid babymama saga, telling Shola Ogudugu that she should have used “postinor”





In a now trending video, Daddy Freeze who told Wizkid’s babymama that she hould have taken postinor to prevent the pregnancy, further asked what she was expecting after she got pregnant for the singer. The OAP also told Shola that she should stop comparing Wizkid to Davido, because he has no wealth to inherit.





According to Daddy Freeze, Wizkid is living off his sweat while Davido has something to hang on to if everything crashes.

