Cultists In AAU Kill Final Year Medical Student, Nine Others (Graphic Photos)

Cultists on Tuesday night reportedly killed some students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, including a final year medical student known as Dr Eistein during a graduation party.





According to an eyewitness, trouble allegedly started after two guys got into a serious fight at the venue of the graduation party, Judges quarters, in Ekpoma. In a bid to separate them, the one whose cloth was torn insisted it is paid for.





Following the refusal of the opponent to pay for the torn cloth, the agitated student whose cloth was torn allegedly left with his friends, returning with guns which they shot at the one he had a fight with and those who had separated them of which the final year medical student was one of them.





Einstein’s cousin later took to WhatsApp to mourn the death of his uncle. He wrote: “RIP. Oh God Even my cousin bro too,” on a picture of his cousin.





See Graphic Photos Below;





