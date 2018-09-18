Court Sentence Evans Former Gang Members To 41 Years Imprisonment

Published:





Ikeja High court sitting in Lagos State has sent two former gang members of billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans to 41 years in prison.





Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced the convicts, 32-year-old Kelvin Emenike Ukoh and Emeka Obasi, 33 got jailed over the abduction of one Ugoje Jude, a shipping agent, and his staff, Miss Piriye Gogo on August 3, 2012.





The convicts were arraigned in 2013 alongside three others: Uche Igbani, 28, Chibuzor Osuagwu, 33 and a 36-year-old woman, Onowu Ngozi, on a 14 count-charge bothering on conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery and murder.





The gang had kidnapped Ugoje and another staff, Piriye Gogo who were taken to an unknown destination by their leader, Evans.





Narrating her ordeal before the court, Miss Gogo said that the three men accosted them with rifles on their way home and that she was almost raped inside the car, but was saved by her monthly menstrual period.





While being led in evidence before the court, Gogo disclosed that during the abduction, one of the kidnappers, Obasi, came into the car, after dragging her boss out for negotiation at an undisclosed location, and started fondling with her breast.





Also testifying, Jude said his abductors initially ordered him to pay N10m for his release but after negotiations, they collected N5m.

