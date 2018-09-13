Court Orders WAEC To Produce Senator Adeleke’s Results In Five Days

Published:

An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to produce the results recorded by the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in the May/June 1981 examinations conducted by the council.





Justice O. A Musa, who ruled on an ex parte application by two plaintiffs, Wahab Raheem and Adam Habeeb, specifically ordered the examination body to produce in court the ledger containing results of Ademola and his mates with whom he sat for the examinations.





The presiding judge ruled that WAEC should swear an affidavit either denying or confirming that Adeleke, an incumbent senator representing Osun West Senatorial District in the Senate, sat for the Council’s May/June 1981 examinations conducted by the Council at Ede Muslim High School in Ede, Osun State.





Justice Musa ordered that WAEC should file the ledger and the verifying affidavits within five days of being served with the enrolled order.





CKN News recalls that Senator Adeleke, a candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun state, has been accused of forging his WAEC certificate.





But the Osun West lawmaker has since denied the allegation which he said was a lie being peddled by his political detractors.





The two plaintiffs, Raheem and Habeeb, had filed a suit seeking Adeleke’s disqualification as the PDP’s candidate for the Osun State governorship election.





The plaintiffs joined Adeleke, PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission as the first, second and the third defendants, respectively.





On September 4, plaintiffs filed their ex parte application dated September 3, seeking, among other prayers, an interim injunction against the senator’s candidacy in the imminent governorship race.





Seven days later, the plaintiffs’ counsel, B.J Komolafe, moved the ex parte application. Ruling shortly after hearing the lawyer, the judge granted other prayers but refused the applicants’ prayer for a restraining order.





Justice Musa refused to grant an order restraining the INEC from recognising or giving effect to Adeleke’s nomination as PDP’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming poll slated to hold on September 22.

