Court Cases Prevented Me From Delivering On My Campaign Promises – APC Lawmaker

A member representing Obi II Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Amose Agya has faulted the failure of his responsibility on unending court issues over his election.





He added that his mandate was seized at the Appeal Court in Makurdi.





Agya stated this when some All Progressives Congress supporters from his constituency endorsed him for a second term.





When asked why he didn’t deliver some of his promises, he said: “My people know very much the cumbersome process I went through before going to the Assembly; my own didn’t end at the polling units. We went up to the court and they know the problems and antics.”

