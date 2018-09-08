Couple Arrested For Kidnapping And Removing Victim's Private Part

Published:

Two suspects namely Mr.Joshua Ngugi and Ms.Jane Wanjiku Washuka alias Margret Njoki were arrested on Friday, in Kwale County for having kidnapped one Mr.Paul on August 28, at Kinoo Kikuyu area, Kenya, poured acid on his face and completely chopped off his private parts.





The two were arrested while attending interviews for a hotel job in the said County bearing different names from those in their Identification cards.





The suspects are currently in lawful custody and will be arraigned in court on Monday. Their victim is at Kenyatta National Hospital in a critical condition.

