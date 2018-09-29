Confusion, Panic As Tinubu Calls For Stakeholders Meeting Before Sunday's Gubernatorial Primaries

Published:





National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for a stakeholders meeting in the state may have thrown party members into a state of confusion.





Unsure of what Tinubu has in store for them, party leaders and members fear a late U-Turn by the man seen as the major stakeholder of the party in the state.





Earlier on, Femi Hamzat, a governorship aspirant ditched his ambition to support Jide Sanwo-Olu, who is generally seen as the anointed candidate of Tinubu and most party leaders.





The Iyaloja of Lagos State and Tinubu’s daughter, Sade Tinubu-Ojo’s open declaration of her support for Sanwo-Olu on Friday has been seen by many as a voice of Tinubu. There are beliefs that she opted for Sanwo-Olu based on her father’s wish.





Also to be discussed at the stakeholders meeting is the reported suspension of some party members like notably, Ikuforiji Yomi and Adeniji Kazeem.





While there have been insinuations that incumbent, Ambode was told by the GAC, clearly, to face a direct primary or quit his ambition, some of the party members are pressing the panic button over possibilities of a last minute change by a man seen to be the major determinant of the fate of the candidates.





Sunday, September 30th is the date of the APC Governorship primaries in Lagos State.

