Committee Of Friends Buy Nomination Form For Bauchi State Governor

Governor Mohammed Abubakar committee of friends under the leadership of Alh. Sa'id Dantsoho earlier today purchased both Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for His Excellency the Governor to contest in the forthcoming election.Alh. Dantsoho, while presenting the 2 forms to His Excellency the Governor, ably represented by the Secretary to the State Government Alh. Nadada Umar, explained that their decision to purchase the forms was based on the tremendous successes recorded by the administration of Governor M.A in all sectors especially Education, Health, Security, Youth Empowerment and Agricultural Development in the state.Alh. Dantsoho maintained that they are optimistic that His Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar if re-elected, will continue the good work he has started and Bauchi State will continue to be greater.