Comedians Bovi ,I Go Dye At War

Comedian Bovi has called out Igodye over his public criticism of former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.





On Wednesday I Go Die, in a lengthy Instagram post accused the former Governor of mismanagement of funds.





He then advised him to stop seeking elective office, rather, nominate someone younger to take up any political position.





Reacting, Bovi reminded Igodye of his friendship with Udughan before expressing disappointment at his outcry.





Bovi wrote: “I don’t understand. Why didn’t you tell him all these while he was governor? Because I know you were his visitor and friend multiple times till the end of his tenure.”

