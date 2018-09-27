Coaching Tanzania Is Not A Child's Play - Amuneke Admits

Published:

Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amunike has admitted that heading the team is challenging even as he hopes to build a solid side.





The former Nigeria international will be leading the Taifa Stars against Cape Verde in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October.





And the 1994 Caf African Footballer of the Year is confident that he can give Tanzania a ticket to the competition.





“Being the head coach of the Tanzania senior team is a challenging job,” he told BBC Sport.





“Hopefully, we do our best and I believe that hard work is a non-negotiable term in whatever we do in life. You just have to do what you know best.”

