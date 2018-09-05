CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Wednesday 5 September 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: September 05, 2018 PANDEF, others kick as police raid Clarks Abuja home PDP tackles Masari on spending of Katsina revenue AAU ASUU threatens strike over poor funding Ambode seeks industrial harmony in Lagos Lagos deputy gov pledges selfless service LASG tests integrity of 49 govt buildings Lagos man of the year award US to lead Security Council talks on Iran in September Ending the yearly cholera scourge I'm for fiscal federalism, not geographical restructuring, Osinbajo replies Atiku 2019: Mark picks PDP presidential form, says restructuring inevitable APC presidential, gov aspirants to pay N45m, N22.5m for forms Donald Duke dumps PDP, picks SDP presidential form We wont vote Buhari, Atiku, others Women group Police grill Fani-Kayode over anti-Fulani herdsmen article Ogun increases distribution of Cs-of-O to 2,000 monthly PDP writes May, Merkel accuses Buhari of abusing rule of law Buhari uncompromising, power drunk, says Atiku No need to reconvene over electoral bill NASS panel member Return stolen artefacts, Benin monarch tells UK Flood kills soldier, nine others in Kebbi DSS defends officers recall, says Presidencys orders legitimate EFCC tackles Jonathan ex-aide on N1.6bn church donation claim Share This
0 comments: