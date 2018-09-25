CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Tuesday 25 September 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: September 25, 2018 Osun Poll: Edo PDP Chair calls for resignation of Prof Yakubu Leadway Assurance, PricewaterhouseCoopers to enlighten public on FG's tax policy Unemployed graduates protest CBN's failure to disburse loans Customers meet seamless services at Polaris Bank UBA emerges most innovative digital bank Fidelity Pension upgrades customers and desk officers on industry devpts Yari's succession plan and Zamfara's future Okezie Ikpeazu : When performance justifies equity, deserves continuity Nigeria's internet subscription rises to 104m Active mobile lines decrease to 160.5m in August ' NCC We will partner INEC to stop electoral fraud ' Adebayo Shittu Google looking to future after 20 years of search Jonathan wins Coca-Cola golf tournament List of FIFA Best Player 2018 FIFA Best Player 2018: Ronaldo-Messi era ends, Modric crowned world's best Croatia's Luka Modric wins FIFA best player of the year award Didier Deschamps wins FIFA best coach of the year Football fan beaten to death by rival supporters Cristiano Ronaldo shook off his Champions League red card Dior leads Paris fashion on a dance as Gucci goes for gags Liberians demonstrate after new banknotes worth $100m vanished into thin air The rise and fall of Boko Haram Segun Agagu : Five years after Osun election : Teachable moment for the opposition People, real assets in oil, gas industry ' AOGS Sign Languages Day: Obaseki pledges support for people with special needs Wall kills Kwara man in bed Gov poll: PDP panel screens Adebutu, Agbaje, Makinde Plane carrying Lamido, Sani delayed for 1 hour before landing in Abuja airport Trouble brews in Imo APGA, as guber aspirants meet Obiano over ward congress Gov. Shettima orders APC stakeholders to mobilise vote for President Buhari Kwankwaso sneaks into Kano, urges followers to remain calm 2019: DYON mobilises for Buhari's re-election 2019: Abia/Imo traders in Enugu endorse Ugwuanyi I will support any aspirant that wins PDP presidential ticket ' Sen. Mark Osun: NUJ, CSO accusses INEC of double standard Obiano, Achebe for public presentation of Anambra Compendium Women make input in 2019 Kano budget Two drown as flood sacks over 30 Rivers communities PANDEF kicks against planned sale of OML 25 by Shell FG to revoke licences of oil firms over gas-flaring Wonder bank operator disappears with N27bn customers' deposits in C-River Osun election : High-wire intrigues as PDP, APC dig in for votes My passion is to develop Africa digitally says Kalada Meshack-Hart Social investments should reach all'SALIS Photos: Saraki visits Adeleke after INEC declares Osun election Wike urges Nigerians to sack APC in 2019 Primaries: Defence minister, Marafa, Shinkafi, others tackle Yari Convention: PDP leaders fight over venue Group backs Ambode for second term 2019: PDP screens Atiku, Mark, Saraki, Tambuwal, others Court nullifies APC's organising secretary's election, orders fresh poll APC reschedules date of presidential primary Osun election: PDP takes INEC to court, demands arrest of returning officer CBN to review our $2.63bn penalty ' Stanbic IBTC UBA emerges most innovative digital bank Heritage Bank gets agric, SME awards Questions to ask before starting a business Real estate agents: What to watch out for Workers demand Enelamah's sacking over poor welfare condition FG acquires drilling rigs for minerals exploration No plan to regulate social media, says NCC PANDEF kicks against planned sale of OML 25 Traders seek ECOWAS intervention as Ghana shuts 400 Nigerian businesses FG releases N42.68bn to public varsities, Nigerian Airways retirees Govt to sell N289bn assets to fund budget Gas flaring: FG gives oil firms 2019 deadline How PDP can win in 2019 Osun: Will Davido or Kwam 1 win at extra time Integrity and a season of fake certificates Adeosun: A naive victim of a warped system APC wont field opportunists like Saraki, Dogara Oshiomhole Osun rerun: Omisore gives conditions to support PDP Lessons from errors committed during Most Beautiful Girls in Nigeria event Your SAN rank can be withdrawn, CJN warns lawyers FG convicts 359 human traffickers, says Buhari Benue farmers lose N25bn to herdsmen attacks Bayelsa receives N24.16bn Paris Club refunds from FG Osun: Declare Adeleke winner, Bode George, Mark tell INEC Casio, Schoolkits partner to design calculators Surveyors seek more recognition Ashafa presents achievements, seeks re-election How the 36 states can be viable What should FG do to curb the excesses of proprietors of orphanages Again, MAPOLY lecturers begin work-to-rule action Offa Poly to commence degree programmes Harmful use of alcohol killed over 3 million people WHO New study links depression with arthritis Edo CP says AAU den of cultists, varsity kicks Osun rerun: Anti-Buhari coalition accuses INEC of releasing PVCs to govt officials Protest rocks INEC as Oyinlola asks umpire to declare Adeleke winner Controversy surrounds attacks on PDP chieftain in Osogbo Oil price hits $81, highest since 2014
