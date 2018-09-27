CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Thursday 27 September 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: September 27, 2018 LSETF disburses N6bn to 8,000 beneficiaries Diamond Bank unveils platform to promote SMEs MSMEs need incentives for voluntary conformity to standards ' SMEDAN Getting business loans from banks Wema Bank (4) Nigeria's Terms of Trade deteriorates in Q2'18 Minister tasks sub-regional Shippers Council on implementation of WTO trade facilitation What Nigeria, others must do to improve citizens lives ' World Bank Why govt suspended Nigeria Air project ' Lai Mohammed Integration of African port industry proposed at IAPH Conference Western Marine Command:Nigeria Customs impounds Indian Hemp, others worth N81m Cargo clearance: Police resumes blocking of containers Skye Bank directors under EFCC investigation ' NDIC UN General Assembly: Edo's Investment opportunities inspire investors NIMASA, other agencies commence rescue of kidnapped crew, vessel Revisiting the Bonny Bodo and bridges projects Reviving Delta state's ailing ports Election petitions: What INEC must do differently in 2019 Only four out of 10 Nigerians get their disputes resolved ' HiiL Report Ain't the 'Rule of law'a bitch' `(3) Are we ready for the White revolution' (2) Gender issues and female leadership: A non-factor in 2019 Meet Folawunmi ' The Aso-Ebi Consultant ASUU warns about imminent strike Safe School sets agenda to protect Nigeria schools against violence, threats Group donates exercise books to school, promises e-library setup Agony of women and girls living with HIV OSUN RE-RUN: Omisore, Adeleke raise the stake Nigeria needs educated, competent President'Dickson Okorocha appeals reinstatement of deputy gov, Madumere Breaking: Jones Erue led Delta APC expels Ogodo, 6 Others Obasanjo's son spurns father, endorses Buhari for 2nd term I am not worried about strike threat, Umahi boasts N2.5bn Scandal: PDP mocks Buhari, says Aisha is entangled Ex-militants urged to stop protests over allowance Osun election : Government declares Thursday public holiday PDP primaries: Otuaro reassures Delta South aspirants of transparency How we stopped pilfering at nation's ports ' Nted Abia to establish SME microfinance bank Wema Bank partners DBN to fund MSMEs 9 killed, one injured in Ekiti auto crash 2 missing, 10 rescued in Taraba boat mishap Banks, fuel supply crippled as Labour strike begins World Bank Projects: Anambra emerges best performing state in 2017 Why FG okayed $64m contract for Escravos power supply 2019: Igboeze North youths endorse Ugwuanyi, Agbo for 2nd term APC primaries: Oshiomhole reads riot act to state EXCOs Convention: PDP in dilemma over venue Rotary Club Festac focuses on health services Lagos gov: I'm ready for APC primary ' AMBODE I'm ready for primary, says Ambode after meeting GAC Obasanjo's son, Abraham, declares support for Buhari's re-election 2019: Osoba backs NWC on direct primary in Ogun Nigeria needs an educated President, says Dickson 2019: Tambuwal visits North-East, promises security HURILAWS wants election petition funding probed CBN to revoke 154 microfinance banks' licences, 28 others First modular refinery to process 10,000bpd crude from November FAAC didn't discuss Paris Club refund reversal to Benue Egmont Group lifts suspension on Nigeria FG raises additional N96.74bn for 2018 budget FEC okays $64m for Escravos power supply 27,000MT crude exported from Delta port in Sept ' NPA AfDB to invest $24bn in agriculture over 10 years Symptoms of addiction to earned income NIMASA, IMO train operators in safe shipping procedures Fidelity Bank's profit rose by 27% in Q2 Lagos tops MasterCard's African destination cities' index Berger Paints eyes increased market share Refineries make profit for first time in 10 months Adopt patients' bill of rights, CPC urges health care providers Seplat inaugurates Oben cottage hospital Total, Stallion sign lubricant supply deal Experts to assess Customs activities, others Lagos to constantly review auditors' competence Union alleges plot to stop Warri Port dredging Osun rerun: Boss Mustapha visits Omisore 2019: Rights group warns INEC against violence Omo-Agege accuses Emerhor of blackmail FG plans financial institution to fund patients treatment Foundation, Eko Club hold medical mission Medic West Africa to hold health care conference DAME seeks entries for journalism awards Time for restructuring is now Adeyemi Trump promises Mideast peace plan will be very fair Trump, Japans PM announce start of trade negotiations Egmont Group lifts suspension on Nigeria 16 miners kidnapped in Kaduna Paying for Nigerias wrong choices Minimum wage: Labour orders nationwide strike Wike dares PDP over convention venue N2.5bn scandal: PDP mocks Buhari, says Aisha entangled Osun: Omisore caves in to FGs pressure, supports APC in rerun SDP opposes Omisores alliance with APC Police arrest fraudster for threatening to kill Atiku Chibok girls: Lawyers sue FG, demand reports on rescue efforts Alleged N7.6bn fraud: Kalu makes a U-turn, challenges judges jurisdiction LASG seeks partnership with churches, groups Osinbajos aide, others preach unity through pictures
