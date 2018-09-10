CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Monday 10 September 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: September 10, 2018 CBN to float N1.02trn fresh TBs in Q4'18 Paga accelerates growth with $10m Series B2 investment Ambode, Enelamah, others to grace CICAN public lecture HI'18: Gross earnings of Tier-1 banks down by 0.9% to N1.3trn Lingering jitters in global markets expose NSE to more sell-offs FCMB sponsors financial literacy TV show AIICO Insurance launches online portal H1'18: Umuchinemere MfB grants N451m loan Heritage Bank partner Multichoice on AMVCA awards LSETF opens loan application window for MSMEs Soyinka emerges 'Insurance Man' of the year ACCA unveils 'Advocate of the Year, rewards 18 affiliates Eaton targets 10% stake, expresses confidence in NEM Insurance Board Shareholders suggest leeway to boost retail investors' confidence We urgently need fresh measures to avoid another recession ' FSDH Merchant Bank Africa-China's debt diplomacy CBN on banks: Between expediency and FDI inflow Delta APC: The countdown begins Going cashless: Visa seals deal with LSG to digitize payments for MSMEs Rohr calls NPFL stars for Liberia Libya coach regrets 'Juju' comments on Nigeria 2019 AFCON qualifiers: Rohr shifts attention to Libya Lagos Media Marathon: Norrie Williamson to measure route -Ubani 8 teams compete for FCT Unity Tournament Nigerian parents in US starve son to death during 40 days fast Human trafficking: UN team arrives Benin, backs Obaseki's sustained fight PIGB: Buhari never hid his dislike for N-Delta 'NNYM Trouble as 5,000 APGA members defect to PDP in Abia Osun APC guber candidate takes medical mission to residents 2019: Southern, Middle Belt leaders grill Atiku, to invite Buhari, others Why we are giving N10,000 collateral free loans ' Presidency Ogun: APC chieftain says he was coerced to endorse Akinlade Itsekiri, Isoko leaders meet over senatorial seat, strengthen ties Total's $16bn Egina first oil under threat as Ladol sacks Samsung from dockyard Ugwuanyi set to solve issues around Enugu Airport expansion Adeosun, Oteh, Adesina, 41 others for 2018 ASEA Conference Obaseki's modular refinery, industrial park, seaport deals excite Edo people Coronation Securities expands US capabilities using Marco Polo Regulatory platform Shareholders of Linkage Assurance to get 5k dividend Gbaramatu Voice holds 3rd anniversary awards tomorrow Ekiti not owing N117bn'Govt Raid on Clark, Kuku's residences meant to silence Ijaw' Group STRIKE: Labour gives Osun govt 7 days notice Primaries : Oshiomhole, Obaseki head for showdown as Edo leans towards consensus Why security agencies fail in fight against crime, by Arase APC gov aspirant vows to restore C-River as tourists' attraction Bauchi gov aspirants to field consensus candidate 3 PDP presidential aspirants pick Senate, guber forms through surrogates Restructuring : Atiku, David Mark playing to the gallery ' APC Electoral Act: Presidency urges NASS to reconvene Buhari, APC sponsoring some PDP presidential aspirants ' Wike Senate: Ngige, Uba, 6 others pick APC forms in Anambra Who's afraid of restructuring Wrong time to die 7 mistakes newly married couples should avoid 2019: Rivers APC, Tam-George and the rest of us 2019: Why APC, PDP will be dislodged Osaka claims U.S. Open title after Serena meltdown FIRS to freeze over 6,772 tax defaulters' bank accounts ' Fowler Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects Ohanaeze youths seek FG's intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly APC mulls restructuring I've nothing against Buhari to warrant police raid ' Clark PANDEF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, others to meet Buhari over 2019 Nigeria's reputation worrisome, says Gana Buhari not opposed to card reader for 2019 'Presidency I'll expose Akpabio if he dares me 'Ekpenyong Restructuring: APC tackles Atiku, Mark, others 'says they are latter-day converts Oyetola will build on Aregbesola's legacies in Osun 'Tinubu INEC takes campaign against vote-buying to Osun worship centres Akinmade tells Kogi PDP assembly aspirants to unite We'll go after billionaire tax defaulters ' FIRS Power firms fail to provide meters for 58% of customers FIRS to raise tax-to-GDP contribution by 20% Airports recorded 4.9% decline in passenger traffic in Q2 LASAA cuts outdoor advertising permit fees FG releases N9bn for 550 low-cost houses 10 estate planning mistakes to avoid NIESV to address foreign incursion into estate agency Business development strategies for start-ups Sukuk, others suitable for real estate funding ' Report Group advises Ambode on waste management system When to separate your personal, business accounts Real estate can fast-track Nigeria's growth if structured Insurance sector grew by 6.07% in Q2 'NBS Merrybells unveils mortgage scheme for low-income earners Lagos pays N720.4m to retirees Okun-Ajah residents, others seek LASG's intervention on road construction IRWA seeks highway encroachment laws enforced BCPG moves to curb building collapse, enlightens artisans Insurers to enforce requirements for vehicles' cover LASG seeks entrepreneurs with tech skills Get skills to become relevant Lagos RTEAN pledges support for NEC Has the Buhari-led administration enhanced press freedom Kaduna residents decry abandoned bridge, road Tor Tiv cautions youths against misuse of social media Edo residents beg firm to fix community market Fighting child abuse must be Churchs priority Vatican panel Brazil army chief warns against jailed ex-presidents candidacy That crackdown on MTN, four banks Obasanjo ends Ladoja, ADC group rift Impunity will soon end in Nigeria, says Saraki I'm surprised Nigerians aren't clapping for Buhari 'Ngige Shiites mark El-Zakzakys 1,000th day in detention Boko Haram attacks another military base in Borno Day I dreamt about Leahs freedom, my worst moment Mrs Sharibu Ekiti debt not N117bn, Fayose replies Fayemi 2019: Southern, Middle Belt leaders meet Atiku, invite Buhari Disquiet in APC state chapters over gov tickets Osun accountant general didnt resign Aregbesola LASUTH consultant doctors to begin strike Enugu coal: Buhari not a promise keeper, says Ohanaeze 18 persons now killed by Cholera in Borno UN agency Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: