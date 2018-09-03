CKN News Newspaper Headline...Monday 3 September 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: September 03, 2018 Hypocrisy of the West cause of democratic challenges in Africa ' Don Kalu: The man and his politics Barca budgets '160m for Salah FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers Fresh scramble for Africa: How China, migration fears drew Europe, US to Nigeria Turmoil in APC over primaries, nomination fee 2019: Again, Buhari promises free, fair elections Why I chose my son-in-law as successor ' Okorocha South East govs decry poor state of Enugu airport Niger Flood: 14 killed in one month ' NISEMA 11-year-old worshipper killed, scores injured in collapsed Catholic Church Primary hurdles in party primaries Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa! 2019 presidential contenders and pretenders Mainstreaming health in 2019 political discourse The politics of Saraki's defection Lessons from Nnewi political summit Re-engineering varsity education Cameroon and Biya's bid for 7th term Niger 2018: Eaglets up against Baby Etalons Galatasaray'll come back stronger -Onyekuru Abia State honours Anyansi-Agwu PIGB: Anxiety mounts as fresh threats raise concern Ekweremadu warns against muzzling of opposition 11 injured, houses, shops vandalised, in Ekiti drivers' union clash PDP presidential ticket: Odds favour me, says Kwankwaso 2019: Group endorses Wike, Ikpeazu, Tambuwal, Ambode, others for second term Obasanjo commends Gov. Umahi Zoning tears Cross River APC apart So much for national interest In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician Ronaldo Junior shines on Juve debut Ben Arfa completes Rennes move Rivers APC: Abe rejects preferred guber candidate Rivers APC: Abe rejects preferred guber candidate Atletico captain bites Vinicius Jnr in derby CR7 demands three bodyguards Akwa Ibom: Emmanuel's aide joins APC Akwa Ibom: Emmanuel's aide joins APC Afcon 2019 Qualifier: Eagles' camp open in Seychelles Choupo-Moting joins PSG Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure joins Olympiakos Serena, Stephens reach US Open quarter-finals Barcelona vs Huesca : Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez score doubles Maiduguri airport mutiny: Army captain, 70 others detained for trial Serena Williams daughter's picture sets Instagram on fire Two Malaysian women caned under Islamic law for lesbian sex Economy & Reserves: Between the truth and government clarifications 10-yr-old drummer dies, 11 injured as 100-yr-old Delta church collapses Bankole writes IGP, accuses Amosun of illegal take-over of land ABAKALIKI: Rumour of poisonous rice politically motivated'Chairman, Rice Mill 2019: Emmanuel hasn't no anointed candidates 'A-Ibom PDP DSS Postings: Southern, M-Belt leaders kick, as top Presidency official summons Seiyefa APC's Direct primaries: Govs, aspirants move against Oshiomhole Atiku'll make better president, says Senate aspirant Death penalty: Why govs should give approval for execution ' Lawmaker Akure killings: Police, NSCDC bicker over alleged shielding of suspected killer Dickson warns students against cultism, hard drugs, others Gov Emmanuel's aide dumps PDP for APC 2019: Buhari'll win even with 48 hours notice 'Alimikhena 2019 polls won't be business as usual in Delta 'Obe Scores injured, shops destroyed as Poly students, commercial drivers clash in Bida Rivers 2019: Drama as West challenges Wike for PDP ticket AGF asks court to hands off suit against Saraki's removal 2019: I will defeat Buhari very easily- SDP Presidential aspirant 2019: Rivers APC distances Amaechi from appointing Gov'ship candidate We won't neglect you in 2019, Igbo group tells Buhari Has Apapa traffic chaos defied solutions Akwa Ibom APC leaders turn down Akpabio's appointment as leader Ararume, Allied Forces weigh options We will remove Okowa in 2019 ' Uduaghan Gale of defections informed by self-interest ' Ekpotu We have impacted 380,000 persons in the past 25ys ' Founder NPF MfB CBN returns N65bn excess charges in 7 years Equities pricing: Sell pressure to continue this week Tier based capital regime to swell competition in insurance sector ' Ahmed Why electronic annual report is necessary ' SEC Real Sector Support Facility: Enhancing investment opportunities in the real sector Stockbrokers caution investors on panic selling Barcelona vs Huesca : It's always important to be top of the league but ' Suarez Use of guns, money to win election very dangerous 'Archbishop Obinna Fire engulfs National Museum, one of Brazil's oldest Delta govt moves to assist establishment of Army Brigade Arik Air diverts Warri flights to Benin as NAMA closes Osubi Airport Obasanjo queried me for backing restructuring ' Atiku 2019: Why we want Buhari's job, by 6 female aspirants Electoral bill: Presidency, APC frustrating NASS, Nigerians'PDP Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar in 'state secrets' case Plot to sack Malami, Baru, other technocrats thickens ahead 2019 polls Deforestation: Nigeria has lost 96% of its forest ' NCF Balarabe heads PRP's BoT Three declare interest in Kwara gov seat Imo APC promises transparent primaries FG okays $1.3bn for Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, four other projects Investors unwilling to buy stake in power assets ' Discos Tanker explosion: Insurers to compensate seven vehicles' owners CAC to register business names within six hours AfDB seeks $3.3bn for women, youth entrepreneurs Hiring the first five people for your start-up How to fix unresponsive touch screen Azimo, Interswitch collaborate on instant money transfers Nigeria spends $2bn annually on honey importation Obaseki stops advance payment for letter of administration PFAs invest N11.36bn in infrastructure, eye airport projects Population growth, GDP decline worry LCCI Shareholders kick against NAICOM's new recapitalisation deadline Linkage Assurance records N2.89bn profit Delta moves to attract foreign investors Eight strategies to hire great people How bank manager can help your business grow Firm rates Dangote Nigeria's most valuable brand Ondo farmers get 400,000 hybrid cocoa, cashew seedlings PTAD plans to enrol pensioners in NHIS NCAA records N15bn revenue from ticket sales NIA set for chairman's investiture Kano plans partnership with Savannah to build institution 2019: Senators, Reps insist Buhari should sign electoral bill There must be democracy dividends LASG Buhari addressing irregular migration problem, says APC 50 Benue schools destroyed Lagos is financially stable, says AG Senator seeks ICT hubs in Lagos East Edo flood victims count losses Anti-graft war and campaign financing Lawmaker representing Oyinlola's constituency dumps APC for ADC No screening for Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal, others now 'PDP Atiku woos Osun PDP delegates for presidential primary Direct primaries: APC state chairmen, Oshiomhole on collision course 2019: I'm ready for re-election, says Wike Alleged forgery: NGO sues IG over Adeosun Buharis men plot acting DSS boss removal, southern leaders kick Buhari accuses media of uninformed reportage of farmers, herders crises Ill use Aku, Suswam blueprints to develop Benue Tondo Herdsmen killings: Lawyer sues FG, seeks N200bn compensation for victims relatives Fears over fresh cholera outbreak in Katsina South-East govs ask FG to fix Enugu airport Medical doctors sue ex-lawmaker for rights violation NSEMA hires local divers to rescue Niger flood victims LASUTH resident doctors threaten to down tools Categories: 