CKN EXCLUSIVE :Visit To Pastor Tunde Bakare's New Billions Of Naira Church Edifice In Lagos (Pictures)

PASTOR TUNDE BAKARE BUILDS N15bn NEW CHURCH IN LAGOS

Pastor  cum politician  Tunde Bakare  ,the Founder and General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly  has operated his Church along Ajao Road, Ogba for years.

The Bungalow (warehouse) format style of Church has existed at the stretch of road for God knows when.

It is few meters from Guinness  BREWERIES  for those very familiar with the Church.











But it's obvious Pastor Tunde Bakare has joined the leagues of top Pastors like David Oyedepo, Chris Oyakhilome, Adefarasin, T B Joshua etc to erect what obviously  is going to be one of the largest and most expensive  Church edifice in Africa.

CKN  News visited the Church  nearing completion today located along Oregun Road, Ikeja.

These are the pictures  we brought back from the trip

The Church building that will habour thousands of worshippers  at a sitting when completed  will cost about a whopping  N15bn if not more.

Completion period is few months time as work is already  at an advanced stage..

Pictures :CKN NEWS

