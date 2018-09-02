CKN EXCLUSIVE :Visit To Pastor Tunde Bakare's New Billions Of Naira Church Edifice In Lagos (Pictures)

Published:

PASTOR TUNDE BAKARE BUILDS N15bn NEW CHURCH IN LAGOS





Pastor cum politician Tunde Bakare ,the Founder and General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly has operated his Church along Ajao Road, Ogba for years.





The Bungalow (warehouse) format style of Church has existed at the stretch of road for God knows when.





It is few meters from Guinness BREWERIES for those very familiar with the Church.

But it's obvious Pastor Tunde Bakare has joined the leagues of top Pastors like David Oyedepo, Chris Oyakhilome, Adefarasin, T B Joshua etc to erect what obviously is going to be one of the largest and most expensive Church edifice in Africa.CKN News visited the Church nearing completion today located along Oregun Road, Ikeja.These are the pictures we brought back from the tripThe Church building that will habour thousands of worshippers at a sitting when completed will cost about a whopping N15bn if not more.Completion period is few months time as work is already at an advanced stage..Pictures :CKN NEWS