CKN Appointed UN Ambassador For Peace, Joins In Peace Walk In Lagos (Photos)

CKN News publisher, Editor-In-Chief, Chris Kehinde Nwandu who was recently appointed as UN Ambassador For Peace, has demostrated his first official duty by joining a peace walk which took place in Lagos earlier today.





CKN, took to his Facebook to announce this to his followers; "I am seen here playing my role today as UN Ambassador For Peace In Conjunction With Citizen Mediation Centre, Lagos State Ministry Of Justice during our public enlightenment programme and walk for peace.









If you have any issue with your landlord, tenants, husband, wife, neighbours,those owing you, those that duped you, your in-laws (as a widow) those that collected money from you and disappeared into thin air and all other issues that the conventional courts can adjudicate on (except murder and other capital offences), bring it to the Citizens Mediation Centres spread across Lagos, it will be handled for you for free. There is no case they don't handle and it will be disposed of within days.









Don't take the laws into your hands.





We have lawyers paid by the Lagos State Government that'll handle it for free.





We also have the Office of the Public Defender that will handle cases of those that cannot afford lawyers. They'll handle your cases for free.









The event was flagged off by the Permanent Secretary Lagos Ministry of Justice who enumareted the successes achieved by the center in the past few years. The Chairman of the Council Hon Justice Olayinka Gbajabiamila and Director of the Centre Mrs Omotola Rotimi were so on ground to join in the walk that began from the Lagos State House Of Assembly through Awolowo Way Ikeja, up to Allen Avenue Junction ,Ikeja Bus Stop and terminated at the Ikeja Local Government Area Secretariat .

