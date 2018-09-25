CJN, Walter Onnoghen Exposes Lawyers Who Forged Court Documents To Get SAN Title

Published:

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has accused some desperate Nigerian lawyers of forging court judgements so they can be nominated for the prestigious title of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.





Amongst the requirments for any lawyer to get the title is to have a number of successful court judgements in their favor.





Making the disclosure while swearing in new SANs in Abuja on Monday, September 24th, Onnoghen said





“I have to point out the fact that in the just concluded exercise, some applicants were found to have engaged in dishonorable conduct such as forgery of judgment, resulting in their being reported to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.





We have to know that if one is not for any reason qualified to wear silk as a judicial officer, he cannot wear it as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.





“I would like at this point to thank the distinguished members of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee tasked with this assignment of scrutinizing over 4,000 judgments, trial proceedings and publications, and at the same time conduct disciplinary proceedings on petitions received against Senior Advocates of Nigeria.”

