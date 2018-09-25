Chief Justice Of Nigeria Admonishes New SANs

Published:

The Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen has warned the 30 newly-appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria that the rank could be withdrawn from them if they abuse it.





Justice Onnoghen spoke on Monday during the special court session of the Supreme Court to mark the commencement of the 2018/2019 Legal Year and the swearing-in of the newly-appointed SANs.





The CJN said the police were investigating some lawyers found to have forged court judgments they presented during the process of appointment as SAN.





Justice Onnoghen, who said the SAN rank was a privilege, urged the 30 newly-appointed SANs to jealously guard the rank which he said would be withdrawn if abused.





His words: “The rank is a privilege. It is bestowed on you to show great leadership, integrity, humility, exemplary character and be a role model to all aspiring lawyers and the public at large. I am confident that you all will live up to our expectations.





“It is imperative to state here again that this rare privilege can, and shall be withdrawn if abused. It must, therefore, be guarded jealously.





“I must also stress that as members of the Inner Bar, you now occupy positions of trust and great responsibility. Expectedly, you must exhibit every virtue of excellence, integrity and diligence at all times. You must also remember your duties to the courts as custodians of justice,” he added.

