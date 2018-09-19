CAN, Sultan Signs Peace Pact Ahead Of 2019 Elections

Published:

The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar and the Christian Association of Nigeria have signed a peace deal for a peaceful atmosphere as the 2019 election draw near.





CKN News gathered that the deal was signed on Tuesday at a Peace Declaration Summit by the Nigerian Interfaith Action Association in collaboration with local and international partners in Abuja.





It was signed by the CAN President Samson Ayokunle who was represented by the Prelate of Methodist Church, Rev. Samuel Uche.





According to them, “We join together to affirm that Nigeria is and shall remain a country committed to peace and harmony among all of its members, Christian or Muslim, from the north or from South, and that democracy must bring us closer together as a people and not separate us.





“We join together in patriotic love for our country and our fellow Nigerians to declare for peace as key stakeholders representing various religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria.”

