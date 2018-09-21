CAN Calls For Immediate Rescue Of Leah Sharibu

Published:













The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to rescue Leah Sharibu and other captives of the Boko Haram terrorists “before it is too late.”





The Christian body in a statement in Abuja on Thursday condemned the killing of a midwife with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Saifura Khorsa, by Boko Haram and urged religious and political leaders to join civil society organisations and international agencies to stop the killings in the country.





The CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said the killings in parts of the country had given Nigeria a bad name “as a barbaric nation where value is not attached to human life.”





The cleric, who stated this at an event to mark the commencement of ‘Ecumenism for Development and Peace Initiative’ with the slogan “#Too young to die” at the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso, regretted that many Nigerians were being killed by gunmen and suspected Fulani herdsmen.





He said, “A very sad case is that of Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls that are still in captivity for months and years now either because of their faith or religious malady of some crazy Islamic fundamentalists.





"I call on the Federal Government and the security agencies to put their acts together and release all the captives before it is too late. These people are too young to die. It is the constitutional responsibility of government to protect lives and property of the governed,” Ayokunle said.

Share This