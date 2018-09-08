Bukola Saraki Stops His Convoy To Rescue Accident Victims In Imo State [Photos]

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki was in Imo State today to meet with PDP delegates on his plan to run for office of President come 2019.





During his visit, Twitter user @aedanasika reports that the Senate President stopped his convoy to help accident victims along the Aba-Owerri road.





'We were heading from Owerri to Abia on the Aba-Owerri road. A truck fell, causing significant traffic. Bukola Saraki stopped his convoy, got down and assisted road users. He also directed his Security team to help out' he tweeted.





See More Pictures Below;









