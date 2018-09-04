Buhari’s Reelection Will End Saraki, Dogara’s Nonsense – Gov Bello

Published:

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has described as “nonsense” the alleged plot of Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to frustrate President Muhammadu Buhari.





Recall that the executive and the legislature are not having a smooth relationship at the moment, with some of the president’s supporters accusing the leadership of the national assembly of refusing to reconvene plenary so as to slow down the progress of the current administration.





Addressing his supporters at his residence in GRA, Okene in Kogi, the governor said Buhari would win his reelection and put an end to “the nonsense that Saraki and Dogara are doing.”





Bello, who spoke in his native Ebira dialect, also urged people of the area to stand behind all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections.





His words: “Tijani Damisa, our brother in house of representatives, is among the people looking out for President Muhammadu Buhari… That is why the nonsense that Saraki and Dogara are doing is not successful. I urge you all to vote for him and his colleagues,” Bello said.





“God willing, Buhari will return in 2019. All the people bearing APC ticket in Kogi, not just Ebira, will win by God’s grace.





“He is the one who will give us and Buhari power. Not the one that Saraki and Dogara are making it difficult for him in his first term. In the second term, he will do it smoothly… When it is my own time, we will win it very well. We won’t just win it, we will superintend over the next one.





“But in this era, please, everyone should be patient. Please, don’t ridicule me before the president, because, I know my status there.”





The Kogi governor reveals that he is the first person Buhari reaches out to when he has a personal issue to discuss, boasting that he has a father-to-son relationship with the president.





According to him, when the president needs to talk to a governor, “if he does not call me, he cannot call another person.”





“When it is time for a personal and sensitive matter to be discussed between father and son, I am the first person he (Buhari) reaches out to,” he said.

