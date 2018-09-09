Buhari's Chief Of Staff Abba Kyari Vows To Sue Berekete Family For Libel

Published:





Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari says he has instructed his lawyers to file a libel suit against those who peddled bribery allegation against him.





During a recent radio programme on Berekete Family Radio 101.1FM, Abuja, one Bako Kyari, who identified himself as a nephew to the chief of staff, said Kyari and one Sani Ado, whom he claimed worked with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), collected N29.9 million from him in order to facilitate the award of a contract.





However, in an email interview, the chief of staff said there is no truth in the “malicious story”.“I have instructed my lawyers to take legal action against all those who have peddled this falsehood.





"No amount of mud will stick or stain my integrity.“There is no iota of truth whatsoever even in dreamland in this malicious story. We cannot allow reasoned and reasonable debate to be hijacked by the frenzied fantasies of a cynical and dishonest minority."





"A lie becomes no less of a lie simply by repetition,” he said He insinuated that there was a campaign of calumny against him.





"I will continue to ensure that business-as-usual is unsustainable, ask questions and question answers in the interest of our country, above any other consideration,” he said.





His accuser said he had written a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but the commission refused to treat it, insisting that it could not investigate the president’s aide.

