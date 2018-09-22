Buhari To Depart For UN General Assembly On Sunday

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave Nigeria for New York to participate in the 73rd Session of United Nations General Assembly which officially opened on September 18.





The theme for this year’s Session is: “Making the United Nations relevant to all People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”





In a statement on Saturday the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina said the high point of Buhari’s participation would be his address on Tuesday to the General Assembly on the opening day of the General Debate.





The presidential aide disclosed that Buhari and his wife, Aisha, would also attend a welcome reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and his spouse for Heads of State and Government and their spouses.





Adesina noted that other side-events lined up for the Nigerian delegation include a High-Level Meeting on financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit.





Others are the Second Annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum, High-Level Meeting on Action for Peace-Keeping, Commemoration and Promotion of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, High-Level Meeting on the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa and Pathway to Localising a Global Agenda.





According to the presidential aide, apart from his wife, President Buhari would be accompanied by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole.





Others in the president’s entourage are the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma and the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin.





The National Security Adviser Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede; and the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu are also on the presidential entourage.

