Buhari Submits APC Presidential Nomination Form

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his nomination form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





The president was accompanied by some governors and members of his cabinet.





Speaking after submitting the form on Wednesday, President Buhari charged the ruling party to do all its best to ensure that the ruling party wins in 2019.





His words:“I’m here in person among friends and colleagues to put my name forward to my party, the All Progressives Congress, seeking nomination to contest the presidential election next year 2019,” he said.





"Fellow party members, I’m taking this step with all humility, sense of responsibility and an unquestionable desire to serve and protect the interest of all Nigerians.





"I’m really grateful to those dozens of organisations who have joined together and contributed fund to purchase this form.





"I assure them and the rest of Nigerians that if nominated and if elected, I shall continue to serve you to the best of my ability. Let me today appeal to party members not to be complacent but to prepare, strategise and win 2019 elections.





"We must not allow those who brought the country to its knees from 1999 to 2015 to take us back.”





CKN News recalls that a group known as Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) purchased the forms for the president and presented it to him at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

