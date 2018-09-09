Buhari Running The Worst Government In Nigeria Since 1999 - Atiku Abubakar

Published:





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and PDP presidential hopeful, has described the Buhari-led goverment as the worst government Nigeria has had since 1999.





Atiku who submitted his presidential nomination form last Thursday and hopes to be the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 election, berated the government of the day when he paid a courtesy visit to Ahmed Makarfi, former caretaker committee chairman of the party who is also a presidential aspirant of the PDP.





"You can definitely acknowledge that since the return of democracy, we have not had a worst period than now, whether in terms of economy, whether in terms of unity, whether in terms of security, this is the worst time since 1999.





The maladministration of the APC government is very evident, we have the highest record of unemployment since 1999, we have the highest inflation, we have multiple exchange rates that discourage foreign investment. We have the highest level of insecurity since 1999.





"People are more angry, people are poorer more than at anytime. Nigeria is rated as the headquarters of poverty in the world. This is unthinkable for a country that is endowed with human and natural resources like ours, just because of lack of clear headed leadership and direction, this is where we find ourselves. So, it is obvious that we just have to change the leadership of this country.” he said.

Share This