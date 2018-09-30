Buhari Returns To Nigeria After 73rd UN General Assembly

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Sunday from New York where he attended the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.





The aircraft conveying the Nigerian leader, his wife, Aisha, and some members of his entourage, took off from JFK International Airport on Saturday and landed at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday morning.





The Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, were among government officials who welcomed the president at the airport.





While in New York, Buhari also attended other official engagements on the sideline of the assembly between September 24 and September 29.





The theme for this year’s Session is: ‘Making the United Nations relevant to all People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies’.





The president, in his presentation of Nigeria’s National Statement, sought global cooperation on security, anti-corruption, irregular migration, climate change, and UN reforms, among others.





Buhari and his wife also attended a welcome reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his spouse for Heads of State and Government and their spouses.





The president and his delegation attended the high-level ‘Mandela Peace Meeting on Global Peace’ in honour of the centenary birth of late South African President Nelson Mandela.





The Nigerian delegation also participated in a high-level meeting on the ‘Fight against Tuberculosis’ organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

