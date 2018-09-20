Buhari Re-Appoints Amaechi Campaign DG For 2019 Elections

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has named the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director-General of his campaign organisation for his second term bid in 2019.





The President made the announcement in a statement issued on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.





The announcement came as a formal re-appointment of Amaechi as the Director-General of the campaign organisation after it came to fore months ago that the former Rivers governor had been operating as the head of the campaign organisation when he announced Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), as its spokesperson.





CKN News recalls that Amaechi spearheaded the campaigns of the President and his deputy, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as then candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the 2015 presidential election which they won.





Although, the Transportation Minister had months ago, named Keyamo, as the spokesperson for the campaign organisation, Shehu, however, said in a statement today that Amaechi would, with his formal re-appointment name other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari.





The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organization for his re-election in 2019 with Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Secretary/Director General.

