Buhari May Lose 2019 Election - US Intelligence Agency

President Muhammadu Buhari may lose the 2019 election if the opposition Peoples Democratic Party is united, a US-based firm Teneo Intelligence has predicted.





According to Teneo Intelligence, last week’s governorship election in Osun State with the PDP leading is a bad omen for Buhari’s reelection.





"There is already a clear message sent from Osun State: provided the PDP remains united, and the vote is reasonably free and fair, Buhari and his APC are likely to lose the general elections,” an analyst at Teneo Malte Liewerscheidt said.





The SouthWest played an important role in grabbing victory for Buhari in 2015, the first time since the inception of democracy in 1999 that an incumbent president will taste defeat.





With the PDP parading several heavyweights as presidential aspirants like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Senate President Bukola Saraki, Buhari may be bidding goodbye to Aso Rock if the party puts its house in order.

