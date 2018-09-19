Buhari Has Rescued 10m Nigerians Out Of Poverty – Udo Udoma

Published:

Budget and National Planning Minister Udoma Udoma has said the President Muhammadu Buhari government has moved 10 million Nigerians out of poverty.





Udoma made the claim in Abuja on Tuesday while unveiling plans for the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit.





According to him, ‘‘We have taken steps towards moving our people from Poverty to prosperity. Indeed, one of the key priorities of the ERGP is investing in our people.





‘‘That objective has been behind many Government programmes, particularly the Social Investment Programme.





“Under this programme, we have empowered millions of Nigerian youths, women and children.





‘‘To combat hunger and achieve food security, we have raised capital provisions for agriculture from N8.8billion in 2015 to N149.2billion in the 2018 budget.





“Over N82billion has been disbursed as credit to more than 350,000 farmers under the Anchor Borrowers’ programme.





“14 moribund fertilizer blending plants have been revitalized through the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI), with a total capacity of 2.3million metric tons of NPK fertilizer.





‘‘Nigeria’s milled rice production has increased by about 60% and since 2016 eight new rice mills have been brought into production.”

