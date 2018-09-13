Buhari Eager To Increase Minimum Wage - Presidency

Published:





The Presidency has reassured Nigerian workers of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to increase the minimum wage.





The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, gave the assurance in an interview with reporters in Abuja.





The Nigeria Labour Congress through its President, Ayuba Wabba, had on Monday accused the Federal Government of frustrating the implementation of the new minimum wage.





Wabba stated that the Congress had summoned a meeting of its organs next week to decide on the next line of action.





Enang, however, urged NLC to consider unemployed Nigerians in its demand for salary increment.





"I want to assure you that the Buhari-led administration is very honest and committed to reviewing the salaries of workers.





"If he was not, he would not have set up a committee on minimum wage headed by a retired Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. This is a sign of commitment, the Minister of Labour is part of it.





"So, it shows the level of commitment, and it is not a committee of the Federal Executive Council, it is a presidential committee set up and inaugurated by the president.”





"The workers and labour should include all those who are qualified to be employed but are not yet employed.“So, when we are talking about increase in salaries, I agree to it, but I think we should also factor along creating employment for those who are yet to have."

