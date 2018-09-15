Buhari Directs NEMA To Declare State Of Emergency If Flooding Continues

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, to declare a “national disaster’’ if the anticipated flooding becomes a reality in parts of the country.





According to a statement by Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, Buhari’s directive was contained in a letter entitled ‘Situation Report on the River Flood Along the Banks of Rivers Benue and Niger’.





The letter was signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.





It gave “Delegation of authority to the Director-General of NEMA to activate the Disaster Response Units of the military for possible search and rescue missions”.





The President also gave the NEMA DG authorisation for “the procurement and proportionate stocking of relief materials and health-related items up to N3billion to provide for the needs of possible victims.’’





Also, President Buhari instructed the NEMA boss to provide him with regular updates.





The President’s directive follows a warning by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) that Rivers Benue and Niger had almost reached levels that resulted in flooding in 2012, which led to the loss of lives and destruction of property.





It also comes just two days after floods hit Niger State leaving 40 dead and over 100 communities submerged.

