President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the pledge by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to help Nigeria tackle the Boko Haram insurgency through sound education among other things.He made this during a bilateral meeting Thursday with the OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Youssef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Buhari underscored the importance of education in purging the mind of wrong indoctrination, particularly on religion