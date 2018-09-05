Buhari, APC Are Nigeria's Greatest Mistake - Atiku Abubakar

Published:





A former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as fake and the greatest mistake made by Nigerians in 2015.





Abubakar, a PDP presidential aspirant, spoke on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo State Capital during a familiarization visit to the leaders and members of the party in the state ahead of the party’s primary coming up on the 6th of October.





The Waziri Adamawa emphasised that the best way of ensuring that the current misfortunes that are being championed by the APC not to repeat itself again is to kick the party out of power in 2019.





His words: “Nigeria is one of the greatest countries ever, but we have missed the leadership.“We are witnessing the greatest disunity, the greatest economic decline in the history of this country.





"This people (APC) are fake. I’ve seen them and I know them. Every achievement of the PDP have been wiped out.





The former Vice President urged delegates of the party who will elect the standard-bearer of the party at the party primary to vote for the right candidate, adding that it is through this that the party can defeat the APC.





"We have made several mistakes in the past, but it is not too late for us to reverse the misfortune and the missteps. I believe we can do it together.“We (PDP) should resolve to pick the right candidate and kick out APC, they are fake.”

