Bricklayer Arrested For Allegedly Raping Neighbor's Daughter

The Ondo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, have arrested a 35-year-old bricklayer, Dayo Samuel, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old daughter of his neighbor in the Ijoka area of Akure, Ondo State.





Parading the suspect before newsmen, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Pedro Awili, said the suspect had threatened to kill the victim if she told anybody that he defiled her.





“Abuse and defilement of minors have becoming a recurring crime in Ondo State and NSCDC has been collaborating with other security agencies to ensure that the trend is brought to an end in the state. The suspect will soon be charged to court after the completion of investigation.” Awili said





Speaking to newsmen, the victim said Samuel used to give her N50 or groundnuts to lure her.





“He would give me money or groundnuts before having sex with me. I later told my mother. It is my mother that told the civil defence people to arrest him.” she said





The suspect however denied the allegation. He accused the motrher of the victim of using her daughter to frame him just because they were having a quarrell.





“I didn’t defile the girl; the woman and her child are not telling the truth,” he said.

